Robyn and Neneh Cherry share retro music video for ‘Buffalo Stance’

Robyn and Neneh Cherry have shared a new video for ‘Buffalo Stance‘, a cover of Cherry’s classic 1988 single, with production from Dev Hynes and a feature spot from Mapei.

The video, which stars Pose actor Indya Moore, sees various models and actors hanging out in a house with retro decor and an old poster of Cherry.

Last month, Cherry shared the news that Robyn had covered her song, also revealing that the new version was part of a “new project” that she will be “able to talk about soon”.

“It feels strange to be doing this with everything going on in the world right now but… I am still so honoured & excited to announce that my incredible friend @robynkonichiwa has covered ‘Buffalo Stance’ with @Mapei & Dev Hynes for a beautiful new version!” she wrote.

Cherry, meanwhile, was the recipient of this year’s Icon Award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022. The singer-songwriter was presented with the Icon Award by her own daughter, the singer Mabel, at the awards show at the O2 Academy Brixton on March 2.

“I’m so blessed to have you as a mum,” Mabel said in the acceptance speech. “And you’ll always probably be that tiny bit cooler than me! You’re a role model to so many, and my biggest inspiration.”

Taking to the stage, Cherry thanked “NME and anybody who thinks that I deserve such a thing”.

“I’m wondering how I can bribe my family with this. Like, ‘Don’t fuck with me, I’m an icon! Do the bloody washing up, girl.’”

Cherry continued: “I always hoped that I would be in this for the long-term… we’re not done yet.”