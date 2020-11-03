The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame has announced it is permanently changing its ceremony schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The news comes after it was announced earlier this year that the 2020 ceremony, which was originally set to take place in May, would move to November and take place in virtual form following the global crisis.

For years, the people behind the Hall Of Fame would announce in the autumn the nominations for the next year’s inclusions. At the beginning of the year they would then unveil the list of artists being inducted before the grand all-star induction ceremony.

However, Joel Peresman, president and CEO of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation, has now announced that the Hall Of Fame’s whole schedule has permanently changed.

“We moved the timing of the ceremony,” he said of this year’s event. “We’re going to move the ceremony permanently so it’s in the fall of each year because of COVID.”

He continued: “We’re also moving the nomination process. Normally, the nomination process starts in September, we announce the nominees in October, and then we announce the inductees in January. This time the nomination meetings will happen in January, so we’ll announce the nominees in February and start that voting process then.”

While it’s not clear whether next year’s ceremony will be held in person, Peresman said it is “hopeful by next fall in some form that we’ll be able to get together again”.

This year’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony, in which Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, T-Rex and The Doobie Brothers will be inducted, takes place this Saturday (November 7). It will be broadcast as a pre-recorded HBO special on the same date.

Radiohead, Janet Jackson, and The Cure were all inducted to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as part of the 2019 class, with the likes of Rage Against The Machine and Kraftwerk notoriously missing out.