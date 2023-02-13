Sum 41 to headline Thailand’s Rock Frenzy Festival

Sum 41 are set to headline Thailand’s Rock Frenzy Festival this March.

The Canadian punk band will headline the festival set to be held this March 31 at Floor 6 of JJ Mall in Bangkok, with the organisers promising that band from St. Louis, Missouri will be joining Sum 41 as headliners. A lineup of Thai pop punk artists are set to join the two headliners, though the festival has yet to begin revealing the rest of the acts performing.

Additional details such as ticketing have yet to be revealed as of the time of writing.

Sum 41 recently revealed their 2023 Asia tour dates in support of their latest album ‘Order In Decline’, with concerts in Singapore, Japan and South Korea planned so far. The group are also set join the lineup for Indonesia’s GudFest this March 19 at the Sumantri Brojonegoro Stadium in Jakarta as part of the tour.

Sum 41 released ‘Order In Decline’ in 2019, their seventh studio album so far. Frontman Deryck Whibley confirmed early last year that the band’s eighth album ‘Heaven And Hell’ is done, with the double album is set to see the group revisiting the sound of their ‘All Killer, No Filler’ era. Whibley has shared that the sound of the first half of the album was inspired by “some weird nostalgia” that kicked in due to the pandemic, adding, “A lot of other people were retreating to things that made them feel good in the past. It all made sense to me why pop-punk is coming back: it’s feel-good music. There’s something that’s happy about it. Something young and innocent and free.”

The second half of the album is reportedly more metal-inspired, with Whiblet explaining, “Some of the metal stuff comes with a lot of anger for people who have stolen from me and hurt me in the past.”