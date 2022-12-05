Rock The World’s comeback criticised for bad time management, sound issues

Malaysian music festival Rock The World has acknowledged criticism of its comeback event this past weekend, promising “to improve in the future.”

The festival, which was held at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on December 3, was plagued by time management and sound issues, Malay Mail reported. Several early bands were allowed to play past their allotted time, causing set times to be overrun despite the use of two stages.

Twitter user @dnlabrr reported that by 5.30pm, the festival was two and a half hours behind the official set times due to poor time management. “Due to poor time [management], almost all bands from 5 pm onwards were forced to cut their set,” he shared, adding that many acts were limited to three songs. “It’s very sad. I pity them because they gave their all to perform,” he concluded.

Negatives (cont) -stage manager didn't enforce time limits, early bands were allowed to play overtime. Transition to next scheduled band wasn't smooth, there were still technical issues being sorted out. Was it still a soundcheck? Idk. As at 5.30 pm, rundown delayed by 2.5 hours — Dabs ⁕ (@dnlabrr) December 4, 2022

He did however praise the selection of bands, which he said gave him a sense of nostalgia for previous Rock The World festivals.

Rock The World has since responded to the criticism in an official statement in Malaysian that reads: “We hope you enjoyed the show. All shortcomings are due to us, the organisers. We will try to improve in the future.”

Terima kasih Stadium Nasional Bukit Jalil 🙏🏻 Hope korang enjoyed the show. Kekurangan semua datang dari kami pihak penganjur. Kitorang akan cuba perbaiki di masa akan datang.Thank you!Kita jumpa lagi 👋 Posted by Rock The World Festival on Saturday, December 3, 2022

However, the comments of the post were filled with dissatisfied concert-goers, who echoed @dnlabrr’s points. One concertgoer wrote: “The bands shouldn’t entertain requests for encores. Follow the schedule. It was so sad to see The Times, Efek Rumah Kaca, Cromok playing only 3 songs. Then was a band in the morning that indulged themselves up to 30 minutes.”

Another wrote: “There were too many shortcomings for an event that’s supposedly 20 years old. Stage time management (cut the smaller acts, not the bigger ones), security (there were flares, fireworks and alcohol in the venue), sound team (so many times).”

Rock The World 2022 was the first time the event has been held in five years. This edition of the festival notably featured a foreign act for the first time in the festival’s history in Indonesian rockers Efek Rumah Kaca, who performed alongside the likes of No Good, extreme metal veterans Sil Khannaz, and rapcore group Pop Shuvit.

The October 2018 edition had been teased earlier that year before the organisers announced their hiatus in sudden fashion. Their statement did not include a reason for the cancellation of the festival, but promised they “remain committed to Rock The World, the local music scene, the bands and our partners”.

No statement was made on a 2019 edition.