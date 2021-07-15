Rocket Punch unveil light-hearted acoustic version of ‘Ring Ring’

K-pop girl group Rocket Punch have released an acoustic version of their latest single, ‘Ring Ring’.

The new rendition of ‘Ring Ring’ transforms the song from a synth-heavy dance-pop track into a laid-back song that showcases the group’s vocal abilities. This version of the song features sparkling xylophone sounds, acoustic guitar and shuffling rhythms, according to a press release from their agency Woollim Entertainment.

The acoustic version of ‘Ring Ring’ also dropped alongside a light-hearted video that features the girl group performing the song on a brightly lit room while dressed in pastel colours. The clip also makes use of editing that emulates a film reel.

Rocket Punch had released the original version of ‘Ring Ring’ in May 2021. The song has since become the group’s first track to chart on the Billboard US World Digital Songs Chart. It also helped the K-pop act clinch its first Top 20 position on the South Korean Gaon Download Chart, coming in at number 18.

The girl group are also set to make their Japanese debut next month with the mini-album ‘Bubble Up!’, due out August 4 via ‘Yoshimoto Kogyo’. The project will feature five new tracks, alongside a Japanese version of their debut Korean single ‘Bim Bam Bum’.

