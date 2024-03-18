Listen to Rocket’s exclusive playlist to accompany The Cover

NME’s latest stars of The Cover, Rocket, have shared a playlist exclusively to accompany the story’s launch – check it out below.

The Los Angeles band are on this week’s (March 18) edition of The Cover, a renewal of NME’s commitment to supporting emerging talent across the globe on a weekly basis. Every week, a rising artist will feature on The Cover – you can read Rocket’s profile here, written by Jonathan Garrett and featuring photography by Kristen Jan Wong.

Accompanying the story is an exclusive playlist curated by the band, titled ‘Driving To Band Practice’ and featuring the likes of Teenage Fanclub, Liz Phair, Mercury Rev and more. Listen to the full playlist on Spotify below and on Apple Music.

Rocket land on The Cover ahead of a run of tour dates with buzzy New York band Hello Mary, New Zealand rockers The Beths, and alt-rock favourites Silversun Pickups – all on the strength of their excellent 2023 debut EP, ‘Versions Of You’.

Rocket spoke to NME about the ups and downs of their formation, the new music they’ve been working on and much more. Read the full Cover story with Rocket here and see who else has been on The Cover here.