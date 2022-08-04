Grrrl Gang, YONLAPA and more announced for Rocking The Region in August

Indie and alternative concert series Rocking The Region will return to Singapore’s Esplanade for its 2022 edition this August.

This year’s edition features an extensive list of acts from Singapore and across the region. Singaporean R&B group nkei, emo band CURB, indie producer Sun Cell, indie pop singer Chloe Ho and indie rock band Pebble will be joined by Indonesian city pop band ikkubaru and indie rock group Grrrl Gang. Also performing are Filipino fuzz pop band spacedog spacecat and dream pop outfit Megumi Acorda, and Thai indie pop act YONLAPA and dream pop band Evil Dude.

The concerts will be free of charge, and take place on evenings between 19-21 and 26-28 August at the Esplanade Outdoor Theatre.

Rocking the Region is the Esplanade’s long-standing showcase of Southeast Asian indie and alternative acts. 2021’s edition of Rocking the Region took place between 22-24 and 29-21 January 2021, and featured a mix of live performances from Singaporean acts such as math rock band Woes, and virtual performances from regional acts such as Thai psych-folk outfit Folk9.

Rocking the Region is the latest announcement of live music in Singapore, following Beabadoobee’s announcement of a Singapore concert, the Walters’ upcoming Singaporean debut, and other shows including Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Alan Walker, the series of concerts accompanying the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, and Michael Learns to Rock.

The lineup and set times for Rocking The Region 2022 are:

19 August

Chloe Ho (SG): 7PM & 8PM

YONLAPA (TH): 9:15PM & 10:15PM

20 August

ikkubaru (ID): 7:30PM & 8:30PM

21 August

nkei (SG): 6:30PM & 7:30PM

CURB (SG): 8:45PM & 9:45PM

26 August

Sun Cell (SG): 7PM & 8PM

Evil Dude (TH): 9:15PM & 10:15PM

27 August

spacedog spacecat (PH): 7PM & 8PM

Megumi Acordia (PH): 9:15PM & 10:15PM

28 August

Pebble (SG): 6:30PM & 7:30PM

Grrl Gang (ID): 8:45PM & 9:45PM