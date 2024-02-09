Ex-ASTRO member Rocky announces 2024 ‘Find Me’ Asia tour

Former ASTRO singer Rocky will be embarking on his first-ever solo tour of Asia, called ‘Find Me’, with five stops announced so far in 2024.

Rocky’s 2024 ‘Find Me’ Asia tour was announced yesterday (February 8) by event organising company E-motion Studio on their social media platforms, alongside the first five cities Rocky will be visiting as part of the trek.

The K-pop idol will be making stops in Macau, Taipei, Bangkok, Tokyo and Osaka, however venues and dates for all but the Macau show have yet to be announced. It also remains unclear whether Rocky will be adding more dates and locations to his tour.

Advertisement

The ‘Find Me’ tour will begin in Macau on March 10, taking place at the Broadway Theatre. While details about ticketing have yet to be disclosed, e-motion studio did reveal that ticket prices for the show will range from HKD/MOP480 to 1280. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

The stops for Rocky’s 2024 ‘Find Me’ Asia tour are:

MARCH 2024

10 – Macau, China, Broadway Theatre

UNANNOUNCED DATES

Taipei, Taiwan

Bangkok, Thailand

Tokyo, Japan

Osaka, Japan

2024 #ROCKY 1st ASIA TOUR <Find Me> 마카오, 타이페이(대만), 방콕(태국), 도쿄, 오사카로 이어지는 ROCKY의 첫번째 아시아 투어<Find Me>! 작사·작곡, 안무 창작, 프로듀싱을 넘어 제작자로 변신한 라키!

많은 관심과 사랑 부탁드립니다! (지역별 자세한 사항은 추가 공지 예정)#FindMe pic.twitter.com/Nm9n77KjSp — emotionstudio_official (@2motionstudio) February 8, 2024

In other touring news, KCON Hong Kong has announced its full performing line-up. It will mark the first time the annual festival is held in the city, and will take place from March 30 to 31 at the AsiaWorld-Expo. Tickets for the festival are set to go on public sale from February 23, with more information in the link above.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, K-pop girl group KISS OF LIFE have announced the dates for their upcoming 2024 Asia fanmeeting tour, featuring stops in Japan and Thailand. iKON’s Bobby has also unveiled the cities and dates for his upcoming 2024 ‘Zero Gravity’ Asia tour, with shows in Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and more.