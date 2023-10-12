Rod Stewart turned down big money from Saudi Arabia concert offer over human rights abuses

Rod Stewart has revealed that he turned down a big offer to perform in Saudi Arabia because of the country’s human rights issues.

The rock legend was offered what may have been the biggest money sum of his career to bring his show to the Middle East but declined due to the kingdom’s discrimination against women, LGBTQ+ people and the press.

“I’m grateful that I have a choice whether or not to perform in Saudi Arabia. So many citizens there have extremely limited choices… women, the LGBTQ community, the press. I’d like my choice not to go… to shine a light on the injustices there and ignite positive change,” said Steward to the Daily Mirror.

A source close to the ‘Forever Young’ singer told the news publication that he had used his “moral compass in making the decision,” adding: “Rod was determined to do the right thing and couldn’t accept the offer, no matter how much money was on the table. Some things are more important.”

This is not the first time Stewart has used his “moral compass” to turn down a performance. He previously revealed that he turned down almost £1million to perform as part of the Qatar World Cup, because “it’s not right”.

“I was actually offered a lot of money, over $1m, to play there 15 months ago,” Stewart told The Sunday Times. “I turned it down,” he revealed. “It’s not right to go. And the Iranians should be out too for supplying arms.”

In other Rod Stewart news, earlier this summer, the Mayor of Plymouth received abuse from Rod Stewart fans after the singer’s show there was cut short.

Cllr Mark Shayer, Lord Mayor of Plymouth, told Plymouth Live: “I started getting telephone calls, numerous people were ringing up. I have even been sworn at at my local shop.”

He added: “I’m horrified to be implicated. To say I stopped Rod Stewart singing what is one of my favourite songs, on Armed Forces Day, it’s ridiculous. I’m livid.”