Roddy Ricch to release new single ‘Late At Night’ tomorrow

Roddy Ricch has announced plans to release a new single this week.

Posting on Instagram yesterday (June 2), the US rapper shared a new photo of himself as well as the artwork for new single ‘Late At Night’, which he confirmed will arrive tomorrow (June 4).

“6/4 freaky Friday”, Roddy captioned the snap.

It comes after he shared a snippet of the DJ Mustard-produced track on Twitter last month. He sings in the 26-second clip: “Late at night, kiss me in the morning, late at night.”

The rapper is thought to be hard at work on the follow-up to his 2019 debut album ‘Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial‘, which hit Number One on the US charts upon release.

Earlier this year, he teased the album in a new interview with Complex.

“With my next project, I’m going to be more vulnerable,” he said.

“I’m going to bring fans into my world more. I’m learning the balance. Like, ‘OK, I’m not on Instagram, so I feel like I’ve got to bring them into my life more so they can feel me a little more.'”

He added: “Coming off one of the biggest albums I could’ve done, I feel like taking them back to the basics with me.

“There’s all the old fans I had when I first started rapping, and these new fans that I got since the big album and Grammys and everything. So, I want to bridge the gap between my old fans and my new fans. That’s what I’m on a mission to do with this next situation that I’m working on.”

Last month Ricch also teamed up with Birdman and Lil Wayne for new collaboration ‘Stunnaman’.