Rodney P admits to assaulting two women

Rodney P has admitted to assaulting two women, including an ex-girlfriend who said she feared for her life when he became violent towards her.

The rapper, whose real name is Rodney Panton Edwards, said he had served a 15-week prison sentence in 2012 for his abuse of one of the women.

“I am deeply ashamed of my actions at that time and I was sentenced to 15 weeks imprisonment,” he told the BBC of the conviction. “I was wrong and I have paid the price. I have worked hard over the last 10 years to be accountable for my actions.”

An ex-girlfriend spoke anonymously to the publication about her experiences with Edwards, saying that he had become violent towards her after they had broken up and he found out she was seeing someone else.

The woman said he had read her diary and then “back-handed me in the mouth”, giving her a split lip. He then went and locked himself in the bathroom with her diary and, when he came out, “dragged me in by the neck, pinned me up against the wall and wanted to know real intimate details”.

“He wanted to hear the worst possible case scenario,” she said. “Every time I answered he was just lifting me up by my throat. I thought that was it. I thought this is going to be a lights out moment.” She added that, although he was not physically violent to her again, he psychologically abused her for a year afterwards, causing an impact on her mental health.

Edwards said he “could not comment on the impact my actions may have had on her mental health”, but apologised to his former partner. “I’d like to repeat now I am still deeply sorry that I ever hurt her,” he said.

Other women have also claimed the rapper abused them in statements that have been shared on social media over the last few months. In a tweet confirming he had been dropped, Edwards’ former label Tru Thoughts said they understood those claims “have been denied”.

“We take domestic abuse very seriously and we do not condone abusive behaviour in any way,” the statement continued. “All allegations should be investigated in the appropriate manner. Our work with Rodney P is currently suspended. We understand Rodney P will be making a full statement soon.”

Support group Dope Black Dads have also severed ties with the star, while the BBC have said they were unaware of the “serious incidents” before hiring him to work at 1Xtra. Edwards DJed on the station between 2002 and 2008. The BBC added: “There are currently no plans to work with him in the future.”

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.