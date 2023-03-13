The Who’s Roger Daltrey gives update on Keith Moon biopic

The Who frontman Roger Daltrey has spoken to NME about the long-awaited Keith Moon biopic, vowing that the film “will be made” despite numerous past setbacks.

The project has been in the works since at least 2005, when Mike Myers signed up to portray the late drummer. However, it’s since languished in development limbo and failed to get off the ground.

In early 2022, it was reported that the movie would finally begin shooting that summer but that ended up not being the case. Daltrey and his bandmate Pete Townshend are attached to the biopic as executive producers.

As part of a new interview with NME, Daltrey confirmed that he recently completed a script for the film and said he was determined to get it to the big screen. “I’m at a draft that’s ready to go to directors,” he explained.

“I’m waiting on a reply from a director that I was talking to prior to starting writing the script. I’m very pleased with the script, it will be made. As soon as soon as he’s finished the film that he’s on, he will read it and I’ll get a reply from him. Hopefully we’ll get it made ASAP.”

Daltrey continued: “It’s a tricky one, and it’s taken me a long, long time. A myriad of writers came up with failed scripts to finally make me sit down and write the kind of story I had in my head of how to tell a story that engages people, that really does expose the full Moon.”

The singer went on to describe Moon as an “extraordinary character”, adding: “He was flawed, like we all are. But he was wonderful and he was an absolute uncontrolled genius. And people like him are greatly missed in life today, because life is so full of fucking mediocrity, it’s unbelievable.”

Asked whether he had anyone in mind to play Moon in the film, Daltrey responded: “I’ve got someone in mind as a template, but he might be too old to play Keith. But I’ve got a template, which is the most useful thing.

“Mike [Myers] would have been great at that time but he’s too old now, unfortunately. But I do have someone in mind who’s a very very, very good actor. But again, he might be too old but he’s a template.”

Daltrey added: “So I can use him to bounce other people [off] and look at their screen presence. Because there was something about the original Moon that has to be there in whoever I get to play Keith Moon in this.”

Moon died in 1978 from a drug overdose. He was 32-years-old.

Daltrey also spoke to NME about the forthcoming Teenage Cancer Trust shows in London, as well as The Who’s orchestral UK tour, and whether we’ll hear any new music from the band.

