Roger Waters may take legal action against the motion to cancel upcoming performances in Germany – something which he believes to be “unjustifiable” and an attempt to “silence him”.

The news follows an announcement last month, in which the German government decided to halt one of the songwriter’s upcoming shows, following allegations of anti-Semitism. The motion, made by the Hessian State Government, led to Waters’ concert in Frankfurt (May 28) being cancelled, and a similar motion arising against his show in Munich (May 21).

Now, following the cancelled tour date, the former Pink Floyd bassist has threatened to pursue legal action against the decision, labelling it as “unjustifiable” and an infringement of his freedom of speech.

Advertisement

“Mr Waters has instructed his lawyers to immediately take all necessary steps to overturn this unjustifiable decision,” read a statement by Waters’ management company, Mark Fenwick Management.

“[This is] to ensure that his fundamental human right of freedom of speech is protected and that all of those who wish to see him perform, are free to do so in Frankfurt, Munich and in any other city in any other country.”

They added: “These actions are unconstitutional, without justification, and based upon the false accusation that Roger Waters is antisemitic, which he is not,” it continued, adding that this attempt to “silence him” could potentially lead to “serious, far-reaching consequences”.

When explaining its decision to intervene in Waters’ appearance at the city’s Festhalle venue, the Frankfurt council highlighted that the musician has previously pressured artists not to perform in Israel, and used anti-Semitic imagery – including a balloon shaped like a pig, embossed with the Star of David and various corporate logos (via The Algemeiner).

In addition, former bandmate David Gilmour and his wife, Polly Samson, took to social media last month to share their thoughts on the musician. Here, Samson described the musician as “antisemitic to [his] rotten core” and “a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching, misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac.”

Advertisement

Waters then issued a statement in which he called Samson’s comments “incendiary and wildly inaccurate” and said he “refutes [them] entirely”. He added that he was. currently “taking advice as to his position” regarding the claims.

Similarly, the Ambassador for Ukraine also spoke out against the songwriter last month, labelling him as “another brick in the wall” of Russian propaganda. This followed the musician speaking at the United Nations Security Council, where he said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was “illegal” but that the war was “not unprovoked”.

The live shows affected by the allegations are both part of Waters’ 2023 This Is Not A Drill farewell tour. All remaining dates scheduled are still set to go ahead.