Rolling Loud announces expansion into Thailand in 2023

American hip-hop festival franchise Rolling Loud has announced that it will venture into Thailand next year.

READ MORE: Here are the biggest concerts and music festivals to catch in Southeast Asia in 2022

The 2023 expansion was announced via Rolling Loud’s Twitter account on Tuesday (July 26), with a simple caption reading: “Rolling Loud Thailand. See you 2023”.

Rolling Loud Thailand See you 2023 🇹🇭 — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) July 26, 2022

Advertisement

A lineup for the festival, nor the dates for the planned event, has been announced. Further information including ticketing, location and more are also unknown at the moment.

The festival’s foray into Thailand will mark its first official event in Asia after a failed attempt at venturing into Hong Kong in 2019. The Hong Kong edition was scheduled to take place in October 2019, but was cancelled due to the ongoing Hong Kong riots and protests at the time.

Rolling Loud Hong Kong would have been headlined by Migos and Wiz Khalifa with additional performances from the likes of Playboi Carti, Smokepurpp, Ski Mask The Slump God and more.

Rolling Loud Miami made headlines this past weekend with Kanye West pulling out as a headliner, and Kid Cudi stepping in as a replacement. Cudi was forced to leave the stage after being hit by objects thrown from the crowd.

Kanye West later made a surprise appearance at the festival during Lil Durk’s set.

Rolling Loud Thailand is the newest festival to be announced for the region. Other festivals that have been scheduled to return either this year or next year include 88rising’s Head In The Clouds in Jakarta, Hammersonic and more.