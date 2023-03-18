Rolling Loud cancels New York festival for 2023: “This isn’t goodbye”

US hip-hop festival Rolling Loud has announced that it has cancelled its New York event for 2023.

The festival has its origins in Miami, Florida, and hosted a first New York City edition in 2019. After cancelling the 2020 edition due to COVID, further Rolling Loud New York events were held in 2021 and 2022.

Now, Rolling Loud have confirmed that, due to “logistical factors beyond our control,” the festival will not return to the Big Apple in 2023.

The statement began by running through some of the highlights from Rolling Loud New York’s three festivals.

“We saw the beginning of the King Vamp era, Travis power through his full set through the pain, Parti and Uzi reuniting on stage, Nicki, 50 Cent, and A$AP Rocky putting on iconic headlining performances in their hometown, [and] Juice WRLD’s final festival performance,” they wrote.

Going on to the reasons for the cancellation, and the future of Rolling Loud New York, the statement added: “Sadly, due to logistical factors beyond our control, Rolling Loud will not return to New York in 2023.

“But don’t worry, this isn’t “Goodbye,” more like “See you later.” We’ll be back in New York when the time is right.

In the meantime, we invite all of our New York fans to meet us in Miami July 21-23 for our biggest, best festival of the year.”

2022’s edition of Rolling Loud New York saw the travelling roadshow festival will return for three nights at Citi Field in Queens from September 23-25.

Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky and Future headlined the edition, while other names on the line-up included Pusha T, DaBaby, Busta Rhymes, Abra and many more.

The inaugural Rolling Loud Portugal also took place last year, with J. Cole headlining alongside A$AP Rocky and Future across the three-day event, which took place from July 6-8 this year at Praia De Rocha Beach in Portimão, which is located in Portugal’s Algarve.

Earlier this month, Travis Scott’s headline performance at Rolling Loud California was reportedly cut short with fans taking to social media to complain.

According to attendees though, Scott’s set was cut short. In fan-shot footage, Scott can be seen performing ‘Sicko Mode’ before the audio cuts out halfway through the track. Video screens then displayed a message encouraging people to get home safely.

However, Scott could still be seen on stage trying to perform, while his fire-heavy production was still live. In an official livestream, Scott can be heard saying “thank you very much, I love y’all. I wish I could do more but they’re making me go,” while members of the crowd boo.