Rolling Loud confirms dates and city for Thailand festival in 2023

American hip-hop festival franchise Rolling Loud has announced several key details for it’s upcoming expansion into Thailand next year.

A press conference announced the dates for Rolling Loud Thailand, per Coconuts Bangkok. The festival will take place during Songkran season, from April 13 to 15 at The Legend Siam Amusement Park in Pattaya.

Tickets will go on sale from October 1, and will range in price from THB 8,500 to 12,000 for VIP tickets. Tickets will also be able to be purchased in instalments.

No line-up has yet been announced, although 66 acts are expected to perform on two stages with international headliners. Line-up announcements are expected to come November.

Rolling Loud previously announced its expansion into Thailand in July. The Pattaya event will mark the festival series’ first official foray into Asia, after their failed attempt in expanding into Hong Kong in 2019, which was cancelled due to the Hong Kong riots and protests.

The planned line-up for the ill-fated event would have been headlined by Migos and Wiz Khalifa, with other acts including sets from the likes of Playboi Carti, Smokepurpp, Ski Mask The Slump God and more.

Last weekend, the event most recently concluded its Toronto event, which featured Dave, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Migos, and Roddy Ricch as headliners. Three other events are currently slated for the festival series, which is often-considered as the world’s largest hip-hop festival. These include events in New York later this September, California next March, and the festival’s homeground edition in Miami next July.