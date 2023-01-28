Cardi B, Travis Scott, Offset and more announced for Rolling Loud Thailand line-up

Rolling Loud festival’s debut in Thailand this April will feature a star-studded line-up featuring the likes of Cardi B, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Offset and many more.

The festival’s complete line-up was announced via social media on Saturday (January 28) and introduced a stacked roster of performers that would join Travis Scott, Ski Mask The Slump God and Robb Bank$ – all of whom were first announced for the festival in December.

Other performers set to perform at Rolling Loud’s first-ever Asia event include Rae Sremmurd, BIBI, Soulja Boy, Rick Ross, DaBaby, Jessi, Lil Pump, Central Cee, Jay Park, Sheck Wes and many more.

Besides international acts, Rolling Loud Thailand will also feature performances from several local and regional rappers. Local acts include F.HERO, OG Bobby, Youngohm, Sprite, Thaitanium and 1MILL while regional acts include BIBI, VannDa, Joe Flizzow, SonaOne, Ramengvrl, Yung Raja, ALYPH, Big Naughty, Jessi, pH-1, Teriyaki Boyz and Jay Park.

Check out the complete line-up below.

Rolling Loud Thailand is set to take place from April 13-15 at Legend Siam in Pattaya. Tickets will go on sale on Sunday (January 29) from 12pm local time via rollingloud.com. Limited general tickets will go on sale for THB13,000 until sold out, followed by an additional release that will cost THB15,000. VIP passes will cost THB25,000 and will include tickets, access to VIP areas, private bathrooms, expedited entry into the festival grounds, a private bar, private food and beverage vendors and a private merch store.

Thursday, April 13:

Cardi B

Lil Uzi Vert

Rae Sremmurd

Ferg

BIBI

Soulja Boy

Waka Flocka Flame

F.HERO

URBOYTJ

Joe Flizzow

Sprite

VannDa

AWICH

Tiger JK

Yoonmirae

Bizzy

Danny Towers

Tana

ALYPH

SonaOne

OG Bobby

Ramengvrl

Guygeegee

Digi Ghetto

Eskimo

Ironboy

Artrilla

Pradaa

K. Charles

Friday, April 14:

Chris Brown

Rick Ross

Fat Joe

DaBaby

Jessi

Lil Pump

Rich The Kid

Desiigner

Ken Carson

Tyla Yaweh

Youngohm

Twopee Southside

Xavier Wulf

Smokepurpp

Rubi Rose

Saran

Robb Bank$

Eddy Baker

Luh Tyler

JV.Jarvis

Young13dbaby

Ben Bizzy

Hoosh

Jigsaw Story

Maddieca$h

Coco

Poss

Saturday, April 15:

Travis Scott

Offset

Central Cee

Jay Park

Ski Mask the Slump God

Sheck Wes

Teriyaki Boyz

Thaitanium

Destroy Lonely

pH-1

Sik-k

Groovyroom

Haon

Big Naughty

ØZI

FIIXD

1MILL

Repezen Foxx

BKTHERULA

Bad Hop

Younggu

Diamond MQT

Wonderframe

Yung Raja

Chow Lee

Drownmili

Tokin

DJ sets:

DJ Whoo Kid

DJ Scheme

DJAYBUDDAH

DJ Ono

DJ Five Venoms