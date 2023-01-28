Cardi B, Travis Scott, Offset and more announced for Rolling Loud Thailand line-up

Rolling Loud festival’s debut in Thailand this April will feature a star-studded line-up featuring the likes of Cardi B, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Offset and many more.
The festival’s complete line-up was announced via social media on Saturday (January 28) and introduced a stacked roster of performers that would join Travis Scott, Ski Mask The Slump God and Robb Bank$ – all of whom were first announced for the festival in December.
Other performers set to perform at Rolling Loud’s first-ever Asia event include Rae Sremmurd, BIBI, Soulja Boy, Rick Ross, DaBaby, Jessi, Lil Pump, Central Cee, Jay Park, Sheck Wes and many more.
Besides international acts, Rolling Loud Thailand will also feature performances from several local and regional rappers. Local acts include F.HERO, OG Bobby, Youngohm, Sprite, Thaitanium and 1MILL while regional acts include BIBI, VannDa, Joe Flizzow, SonaOne, Ramengvrl, Yung Raja, ALYPH, Big Naughty, Jessi, pH-1, Teriyaki Boyz and Jay Park.
Check out the complete line-up below.
Rolling Loud Thailand is set to take place from April 13-15 at Legend Siam in Pattaya. Tickets will go on sale on Sunday (January 29) from 12pm local time via rollingloud.com. Limited general tickets will go on sale for THB13,000 until sold out, followed by an additional release that will cost THB15,000. VIP passes will cost THB25,000 and will include tickets, access to VIP areas, private bathrooms, expedited entry into the festival grounds, a private bar, private food and beverage vendors and a private merch store.
The complete line-up for Rolling Loud Thailand 2023 is:
Thursday, April 13:
Cardi B
Lil Uzi Vert
Rae Sremmurd
Ferg
BIBI
Soulja Boy
Waka Flocka Flame
F.HERO
URBOYTJ
Joe Flizzow
Sprite
VannDa
AWICH
Tiger JK
Yoonmirae
Bizzy
Danny Towers
Tana
ALYPH
SonaOne
OG Bobby
Ramengvrl
Guygeegee
Digi Ghetto
Eskimo
Ironboy
Artrilla
Pradaa
K. Charles
Friday, April 14:
Chris Brown
Rick Ross
Fat Joe
DaBaby
Jessi
Lil Pump
Rich The Kid
Desiigner
Ken Carson
Tyla Yaweh
Youngohm
Twopee Southside
Xavier Wulf
Smokepurpp
Rubi Rose
Saran
Robb Bank$
Eddy Baker
Luh Tyler
JV.Jarvis
Young13dbaby
Ben Bizzy
Hoosh
Jigsaw Story
Maddieca$h
Coco
Poss
Saturday, April 15:
Travis Scott
Offset
Central Cee
Jay Park
Ski Mask the Slump God
Sheck Wes
Teriyaki Boyz
Thaitanium
Destroy Lonely
pH-1
Sik-k
Groovyroom
Haon
Big Naughty
ØZI
FIIXD
1MILL
Repezen Foxx
BKTHERULA
Bad Hop
Younggu
Diamond MQT
Wonderframe
Yung Raja
Chow Lee
Drownmili
Tokin
DJ sets:
DJ Whoo Kid
DJ Scheme
DJAYBUDDAH
DJ Ono
DJ Five Venoms