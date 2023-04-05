Rolling Loud Thailand 2023: line-up, tickets and everything you need to know

Rap fans can finally let the good times roll. In mid-April, Asia will be treated to its first-ever Rolling Loud festival in Pattaya, Thailand.

Rolling Loud’s touchdown in the region has been a long time coming – the Pattaya event comes four years after the famed hip-hop festival’s planned Asian debut in Hong Kong was cancelled in 2019.

Coinciding with the Songkran holiday, Rolling Loud Thailand boasts an extensive line-up featuring over 60 rap and R&B heavyweights from around the region and the globe. Besides headliners Cardi B, Chris Brown and Travis Scott, other big draws include Lil Uzi Vert, Rae Sremmurd, Offset and Central Cee. Asian representation isn’t too shabby either, with the likes of BIBI, Jessi, Jay Park, Joe Flizzow, F.HERO, VannDa and more.

Get ready to ring in the Thai New Year with a bang: here’s everything you need to know about Rolling Loud Thailand.

What are the dates for Rolling Loud Thailand 2023?

Rolling Loud Thailand will be taking place during the Songkran festivities, between Thursday, April 13 and Saturday, April 15 at Legend Siam theme park in Pattaya.

Is Rolling Loud Thailand a wet festival for Songkran 2023?

Songkran is the Thai national holiday held to commemorate the Thai New Year. It’s also well known for its water festival, where locals splash or pour water on one another as a sign of good fortune and ritual cleansing.

Though most of Thailand will be drenching their fellow man in water between April 13 and 15, it’s still unclear if Rolling Loud Thailand will be a wet festival, at some points telling fans on Instagram that it will be wet and at others saying it won’t be.

Who is on the Rolling Loud Thailand 2023 line-up?

Cardi B, Chris Brown and Travis Scott have been announced as the headliners for April 13 (Thursday), April 14 (Friday) and April 15 (Saturday) respectively.

Joining them is an impressive slate of both regional and international acts. The Asian contingent will feature scene veterans including F.HERO and Joe Flizzow, Asian-Western crossover acts Jay Park, Teriyaki Boyz and Thaitanium, current mainstays including BIBI, Ramengvrl, pH-1, VannDa, OG Bobby, and many more.

The festival boasts no shortage of heavy-hitters on the international front, from long-standing mainstays including Rick Ross, Soulja Boy and Waka Flocka Flame, to rap-rock shapeshifter Lil Uzi Vert, Migos member Offset, Lil Pump, Ski Mask the Slump God, Sheck Wes and countless others.

Some more recent additions have yet to be reflected on the Rolling Loud Thailand poster. In late March, JP The Wavy, Higher Brother Psy.P and former iKON member B.I were also announced for the line-up. The festival has yet to disclose which days JP The Wavy and Psy.P will perform, though it confirmed in a reply to an Instagram comment that B.I will be performing on Day 2 (April 14).

The full line-up for Rolling Loud Thailand 2023 is:

Thursday, April 13:

Cardi B

Lil Uzi Vert

Rae Sremmurd

Ferg

BIBI

Soulja Boy

Waka Flocka Flame

F.HERO

URBOYTJ

Joe Flizzow

Sprite

VannDa

AWICH

Tiger JK

Yoonmirae

Bizzy

Danny Towers

Tana

ALYPH

SonaOne

OG Bobby

Ramengvrl

Guygeegee

Digi Ghetto

Eskimo

Ironboy

Artrilla

Pradaa

K. Charles

Friday, April 14:

Chris Brown

Rick Ross

Fat Joe

DaBaby

Jessi

B.I

Lil Pump

Rich The Kid

Desiigner

Ken Carson

Tyla Yaweh

Youngohm

Twopee Southside

Xavier Wulf

Smokepurpp

Rubi Rose

Saran

Robb Bank$

Eddy Baker

Luh Tyler

JV.Jarvis

Young13dbaby

Ben Bizzy

Hoosh

Jigsaw Story

Maddieca$h

Coco

Poss

Saturday, April 15:

Travis Scott

Offset

Central Cee

Jay Park

Ski Mask the Slump God

Sheck Wes

Teriyaki Boyz

Thaitanium

Destroy Lonely

pH-1

Sik-k

Groovyroom

Haon

Big Naughty

ØZI

FIIXD

1MILL

Repezen Foxx

BKTHERULA

Bad Hop

Younggu

Diamond MQT

Wonderframe

Yung Raja

Chow Lee

Drownmili

Tokin

Also Announced:

Psy.P

JP The Wavy

DJ sets from:

DJ Whoo Kid

DJ Scheme

DJAYBUDDAH

DJ Ono

DJ Five Venoms

What are the set times for Rolling Loud Thailand?

The set times for the festival have yet to be released – watch this space for updates.

How can I get tickets to Rolling Loud Thailand?

Rolling Loud Thailand is 90 per cent sold out, the festival said in mid-March. But you can still get passes, as the third wave of general admission tickets for the event is currently on sale at THB13,000 each via Ticketmelon. According to the site, a fourth wave of tickets priced at THB15,000 is expected to be released soon.

Tickets have unique codes, which can be used to pre-register for quicker wristband redemption here.

VIP tickets, which entitle holders to quick entry, exclusive access to VIP areas, private food and beverage vending, an exclusive merchandise store and more, are also still available for THB25,000.

Those looking for even more perks should look at the OKXclusive Pass, which comes following crypto exchange company OKX’s partnership with Rolling Loud Thailand. This NFT pass grants additional perks to general or VIP ticketholders, including access to the OKX Lounge, which offers a bar, merchandise and high-speed WiFi, free shuttle bus services between Renaissance Pattaya resort and the festival grounds, potential meet-and-greets, a chance to win tickets to Rolling Loud Miami with round-trip flights attached and more. The OKXclusive Pass can be obtained here.

Is Rolling Loud Thailand an all-ages festival?

According to the event’s Instagram page, only attendees aged 16 and above will be permitted onto the festival grounds.

Where is Rolling Loud Thailand held?

Rolling Loud Thailand will be held at the Legend Siam theme park (official address 139 Moo 8 Sukhumvit Road, Na Chom Thian Subdistrict, Sattahip District, Chonburi 20250). The site showcases Thai art, culture, traditions and beliefs from across its various civilisations and 77 provinces.

How do I get to Rolling Loud Thailand?

If you’re flying into the country for Rolling Loud Thailand, you’ll probably be landing at Don Mueang International Airport and Suvarnabhumi International Airport, which are both located in Bangkok. From there, Pattaya is accessible via either a two-hour bus ride from various terminals or a train ride from Bangkok Station. Check the State Railway of Thailand’s official website for more information.

Vehicle hire apps Grab and Bolt offer taxi services around Pattaya and can be used for transport between the festival grounds and your accommodation.

Is there a Rolling Loud Thailand festival map?

While an official map has yet to be released, a sneak peek of the festival grounds has been shared on Rolling Loud Thailand’s social media accounts. The festival will have two stages, the main OKX Stage and the side Levi’s Stage, positioned on opposite ends of the grounds. The festival’s signature Loud Club will also be present next to the OKX Stage.

Merchandise, F&B and medical facilities will be found along the periphery of the festival area. Preview the festival site here:

Lil stage preview 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XIlfza6eV0 — Rolling Loud Thailand (@RollingloudTH) March 28, 2023

What else is at Rolling Loud Thailand besides music?

According to its Ticketmelon page, Rolling Loud Thailand will also feature art installations and “activations” from its sponsors.

The festival’s Instagram page has also announced that apparel brand Levi’s will be opening a customisation lounge, where attendees can acquire one-of-a-kind merchandise. Red Tab Loyalty members will receive additional benefits, including access to exclusive experiences, merchandise and prizes.

Rolling Loud Thailand attendees can also expect a special Levi’s x Rolling Loud capsule collection exclusive to the Pattaya fest, as part of a larger collaboration between the denim brand and the festival to mark the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and 150th anniversary of Levi’s 501 jeans.

According to WWD, each capsule includes trucker jackets, tee and knit offerings that can be customised with chain stitch, patches and heat press graphics.