Rolling Loud Thailand confirms dates for 2024 return

American hip-hop festival franchise Rolling Loud has announced its return to Thailand later this year.

Today (March 6), the festival announced the return of Rolling Loud Thailand following its successful debut in April 2023. Like last year, the new edition will be held at The Legend Siam Amusement Park in Pattaya. However, while its debut was held in April, this year’s event is due to take place between November 22 and November 24.

Ticketing details and the line-up have yet to be announced.

The festival’s return was announced at a press conference hosted at the Chupa Night Club in Bangkok, followed by performances from local rap acts including Thaitanium, 1mill and FIIXD.

Rolling Loud’s 2023 debut in Thailand was a star-studded affair that saw some of the biggest names in hip-hop – internationally, regionally and locally – take the stage across three days.

Among performers at the debut edition of Rolling Loud Thailand were Travis Scott, Cardi B, Offset, Central Cee, Lil Uzi Vert, Ferg, BIBI, Jessi, MILLI, Jay Park and more.

NME‘s Karen Gwee wrote of Rolling Loud Thailand in a four-star review: “The massive US and UK stars – many of them making their debuts in Thailand and, for some, in Asia – might be the big draws at the festival but they’re just half the story. Those who come early and stay late experience Rolling Loud Thailand as a nascent one-stop-showcase of Asian hip hop and grab-bag experience of the leaps and bounds the genre is making in the diverse region.

“If it keeps going, Rolling Loud Thailand could become the festival in Asia where you get all that and more.”