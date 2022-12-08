Travis Scott to headline inaugural Rolling Loud Thailand festival in 2023

The inaugural edition of Rolling Loud Thailand in April 2023 will be headlined by Travis Scott.

The festival, which runs April 13-15 at Legend Siam in Pattaya, revealed Scott as headliner on December 8. He is one of three headliners for the Asia festival, Rolling Loud’s website states. The festival had previously promised 66 acts along with international headliners for its franchise’s debut in Asia.

Early access passes priced at THB 8,500 for general admission and THB 12,000 for VIP have sold out, but more tickets will go on sale Friday December 23 at 10am ICT. Only attendees aged 16 and above will be allowed in. Tickets to Rolling Loud Thailand will be available here.

The festival has been teasing its lineup announcement for some time, initially hinting at the possible inclusion of Thai rapper Sprite back in October. On Instagram, they posted a photo of the artist with the caption, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @spritezakup. See you in April?”, though the caption has since been edited to display just the birthday greeting. The festival has also asked followers about UK rappers they want to see in the line-up.

Rolling Loud first announced its expansion to Thailand in July, having first planned a failed expansion into Hong Kong three years ago. That edition was eventually cancelled due to riots and protests.

Rolling Loud Hong Kong would have been headlined by Migos and Wiz Khalifa with additional performances from the likes of Playboi Carti, Smokepurpp, Ski Mask The Slump God and more.