Romantic Echoes and Morad team up for new dreamy single ‘Jatuh Samar’

Indonesian singer-songwriters Romantic Echoes and Morad have released their collaborative single called ‘Jatuh Samar’.

The dreamy love anthem arrived today (August 5) on all major streaming platforms. The track marks the artists’ first ever collaboration, which they both performed and written together.

Listen to the track below.

‘Jatuh Samar’ is Romantic Echoes aka J. Alfredo’s fifth single of the year. It follows his June release called ‘Fly Me To The Sun’.

In April, he put out the single ‘Aku’, featuring Fourtwnty’s Ari Lesmana. The track will appear on Romantic Echoes’ upcoming album slated for release later this year.

Meanwhile, Morad – real name Mohammad Radityo – dropped his debut album ‘About A Woman’ in March. The record, composed of nine tracks, includes previously-released songs ‘How’, ‘No One’s Gonna Love You’ and ‘Red & Black’. Fellow singer Pamungkas also contributed to the LP’s last track titled ‘Empty’.

He revealed in an interview with NME that his “muse” for the album is a woman who he fell in love with. “She has made me who I am and she has taught me so much. She has loved me so deeply and she has hurt me so excruciatingly. That’s the kind of woman I’m talking about,” he said.