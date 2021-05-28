Romantic Echoes and Pamungkas collaborate on new single ‘I’m Down’

Indonesian musicians Romantic Echoes and Pamungkas have collaborated on a new single ‘I’m Down’.

In the single, the two sing about managing emotional emptiness after a breakup – but it ends on a positive note, with the hope that both parties will be able to make peace with the split and move on.

‘I’m Down’ is the first collaboration between Romantic Echoes and Pamungkas. It stemmed from “a sharing session [they had] about letting things go”, where Pamungkas heard Romantic Echoes hum a melody, and was inspired to write the song.

In an Instagram post, Pamungkas shared that “the song speaks a lot about letting go and being aligned with the self”, adding that he was very proud of his collaborator. “One of the most genuine person I’ve ever met,” Pamungkas wrote. “Learning so much about friendship and life in general thru him.”

Romantic Echoes – real name J Alfredo – is based in Jakarta, and also one-third of of the indie rock band Pijar. ‘I’m Down’ will appear on the upcoming Romantic Echoes EP ‘Gaung Romantis’, which will arrive June 18. It’s also expected to include the previous single ‘Amarah’, which he dropped in March.

The EP will be the follow-up to the 2020 Romantic Echoes album ‘Persembahan Dari Masa Lalu’.

Pamungkas, on the other hand, released his album ‘Solipsism 0.2’ in February. Since then, his 2019 song ‘To The Bone’ has enjoyed a resurgence thanks to a TikTok-fuelled cover trend, even leading to a take on the song by prominent Indonesian ex-footballer Bambang Pamungkas.

‘To The Bone’ later broke a Spotify record by becoming the longest-running song to top the streaming service’s Indonesia Top 50 chart.