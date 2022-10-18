Romantic Echoes announces sophomore album ‘PARADISA’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Romantic Echoes has announced details about his upcoming sophomore album.

The record was revealed to be entitled ‘PARADISA’ via the songwriter’s Instagram account, in a post which also unveiled the album’s trippy cover art and tracklisting.

The 13-track release will feature the five singles released throughout 2022, namely, January’s ‘Amerta’, February’s ‘Misteri’, April’s ‘Aku’ featuring Fourtwnty’s Ari Lesmana, June’s ‘Fly Me To The Sun’ – which was co-written with his partner, Paradisa Chirana – and August’s ‘Jatuh Samar’, featuring fellow singer-songwriter Morad. The album will also feature a previously unreleased collaboration with bedroom producer Boodles, entitled ‘Mortal One’.

The album is scheduled for release in October, though a specific date has yet to be announced.

‘PARADISA’ is the follow up to Romantic Echoes’ 2020 debut full-length, ‘Persembahan Dari Masa Lalu’. In July 2021, he released the six-track EP ‘Gaung Romantis’, which features the Pamungkas collaboration, ‘I’m Down’. In October that year, the pair released their second, stand-alone collaborative single, ‘Alright’.

In September, ‘Gaung Romantis’ received a nomination for Best Album Graphic Design at this year’s Anugerah Musik Indonesia (AMI) Awards.

Romantic Echoes – whose real name is Jack Alfredo – recently performed at Jakarta’s Synchronize Fest, alongside a slate of other artists including Basboi, Ardhito Pramono, Danilla Riyadi, Fleur!, Burgerkill and .Feast. He also recently performed as part of the eight-day MBlockFest in September, alongside Reality Club, Oslo Ibrahim and The Adams.

The tracklist for Romantic Echoes’ ‘PARADISA’ is: