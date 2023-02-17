Romantic Echoes, Bilal Indrajaya and more set to perform in Kuala Lumpur next month

Indonesian musicians Romantic Echoes, Bilal Indrajaya, and Rumah Sakit are set to perform in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia next month.

The three acts are tipped to play the ‘Melankoliar Di Kota’ showcase taking place at the Zepp Kuala Lumpur concert venue in the city centre on March 11.

A flyer shared by organisers MYdeteksi and TapauAsia over Instagram on Thursday evening (February 16) also included local Malaysian indie rock band Fugo on the bill.

Tickets for the show start from RM130 for normal standing tickets and goes up to RM300 per pax for an eight-person VIP box, and are already available for purchase via TapauAsia here.

Ahead of his first-ever public appearance in Malaysia, Bilal shared his excitement at the prospect of performing abroad.

“Allah is great. I’m typing this caption while trembling a little as I have always dreamed for performing overseas. In the name of god, may everything run smoothly. Malaysia, we’ll see you next month, yes?” he said on Instagram.

In September last year, Bilal was featured on Jakarta-based singer-songwriter Joride Yose’s English single LUKEWARM, which came a month after the former shared his latest track and first solo release of 2022 titled ‘Saujana’. In March last year, Bilal also appeared on Indonesian rock trio FLEUR!’s cover of the Ismail Marzuki original, ‘Juwita Malam’.

On the other hand, Romantic Echoes launched his sophomore album ‘Paradisa’ in early November last year, unveiling a release that contained 13 tracks in total and includes the singles ‘Amerta’, ‘Misteri’, ‘Aku’ featuring Fourtwnty’s Ari Lesmana, ‘Fly Me To The Sun’.

Meanwhile, Indonesian Britpop veterans Rumah Sakit’s latest single ‘2021’ dropped in August 2021, following the single ‘Panasea’ in 2019 and their 2015 fourth album titled ‘Timeless’. Formed in 1994, the five-piece band had actively toured with the likes of Naif, White Shoes and The Couples Company, Goodnight Electric, The Adams, and more.