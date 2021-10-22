Romantic Echoes releases new collaboration with Pamungkas, ‘Alright’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Romantic Echoes has released a new single, ‘Alright’, which features Pamungkas.

It’s another collaboration from the duo after their previous single, ‘I’m Down’, which was issued as part of Romantic Echoes’ latest EP, ‘Gaung Romantis’.

‘Alright’ is adorned with light piano chords and a breezy pop-rock arrangement, elevated by two vocalists’ soulful performances.

The single arrived with a music video directed by Inarah Syarafina. A couple is seen dancing in a field, intercut with footage of the duo painting and holding hands. The resulting art piece features on the single’s cover artwork.

Watch the music video for ‘Alright’ below.

On Instagram, Romantic Echoes – real name Jack Alfredo – shared a picture of himself and Pamungkas in the studio. ‘Alright’ originated from the duo wanting to write a sequel to ‘I’m Down’, he explained, before it became its own original creation.

In an August interview with NME, Alfredo shared that he has since been busy at work on his next album as Romantic Echoes, which is due out next year. For now, there’s no indication if ‘Alright’ will be a part of the release.

Meanwhile, Pamungkas recently announced an “offline” concert tour. The tour, titled ‘Ngamen 0.2’, will take him across several Indonesian cities over November and December.

Ticketing and venue details will be released at a later date, but it has been confirmed that each concert will only offer limited seating due to social distancing regulations.