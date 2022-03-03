Romantic Echoes shares live studio performance of ‘Tentang Bunga’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Romantic Echoes has released a live studio performance of his 2020 single ‘Tentang Bunga’.

The video was released on Romantic Echoes’ YouTube channel on Wednesday (March 2) and sees the singer accompanied by his backing band for the performance in a starkly-lit studio. Watch the live studio performance of ‘Tentang Bunga’ below.

Romantic Echoes – real name Jack Alfredo – has released two new singles already this year: January’s ‘Amerta’ and February’s ‘Misteri’. Alfredo has hinted at further big plans for the year ahead, having recently unveiled a new logo on social media with the cryptic message that the meaning of the change will become more apparent throughout the year.

In an interview with NME last August, Alfredo also revealed that he is currently working on an album, which is set to be released sometime in 2022. It’s currently unclear if ‘Amerta’ and ‘Misteri’ will be included in the album, which also may serve as the next installment in a narrative series that has continued throughout his most recent May 2021 EP ‘Gaung Romantis’ and his 2020 album ‘Persembahan Dari Masa Lalu’.

The narrow window between releases, Alfredo says, is due to his ambition to create “something akin to a movie series,” leading him to begin work on his upcoming album immediately after wrapping production on ‘Gaung Romantis’.

In October last year, Romantic Echoes released the collaborative single ‘Alright’ with frequent collaborator Pamungkas. The two artists had previously collaborated on ‘I’m Down’, a single from the ‘Persembahan Dari Masa Lalu’ album.