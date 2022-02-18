Romantic Echoes shares music video for lovestruck new song, ‘Misteri’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Romantic Echoes has released a music video for his latest single, ‘Misteri’.

The fresh single was released on streaming platforms on Friday (February 18). Its music video, which was directed by Romantic Echoes, sees the suited-up musician – real name Jack Alfredo – sitting alone in a conference room as he pens the lyrics to the track on a piece of paper and dances around the room, seemingly rehearsing the song.

An accompanying statement reveals that ‘Misteri’ came about after Alfredo fell in love and felt the urge to write a song. “This is what I feel when I am falling in love,” he said in a statement.

“There is no right or wrong when it comes to love. It’s a mystical feeling that makes the most impossible become possible. Just the two of us drowning in the most beautiful imaginary dimension that has ever been.”

Watch the music video for ‘Misteri’ below.

‘Misteri’ marks Romantic Echoes’ second single of the year, following January’s ‘Amerta’. In a statement to NME, Alfredo shared that ‘Amerta’ was inspired by the Indian music he was exposed to during his childhood.

Both songs signal the dawn of a new era for Romantic Echoes, who recently changed his logo, saying on social media that its meaning will become more apparent as the year progresses.

Last August, Romantic Echoes divulged in an interview with NME that he was working on a new album, which is expected to be released sometime in 2022. It currently remains to be seen if ‘Amerta’ and ‘Misteri’ will feature on the album.

In October, Romantic Echoes released the single ‘Alright’ with Pamungkas in October 2021. The track marked the second collaboration between the two artists, following ‘I’m Down’, which featured on Romantic Echoes’ 2021 EP, ‘Gaung Romantis’.