Rookie girl group HOT ISSUE announce first-ever comeback

Upcoming K-pop girl group HOT ISSUE will be making their first-ever comeback later this month.

On September 10 at Midnight KST, the rookie girl group announced that they would be releasing their first-ever single album ‘ICONS’ on September 29. The announcement came alongside a watercolour-themed graphic revealing the project’s title and release details.

Advertisement

This marks HOT ISSUE’s first-ever comeback since their debut with their mini-album ‘Issue Maker’ and its lead single ‘GRATATA’ earlier this year in April. That project also featured four other songs: ‘Dunga Dunga’, ‘Hide In The Dark’, ‘Purple’ and ‘We Go’.

The septet – comprising members Nahyun, Mayna, Hyeongshin, Dana, Yewon, Yebin and Dain – are the first K-pop group from the newly established South Korean agency S2 Entertainment. It was created by former CUBE Entertainment co-founder and Chairman Hong Seung-sung following his departure from the agency in early 2020.

Several members of the girl group had also appeared on reality idol competition programmes prior to their debut. Members Dain and Hyeongshin previously competed on Cap-Teen, where the latter ranked seventh place in the final episode. Meanwhile, Chinese member Mayna appeared on Produce 101 China in 2018.

In other K-pop news, ITZY have revealed the tracklist for their upcoming studio album ‘Crazy In Love’. Set to drop on September 24, the record will feature the lead single ‘LOCO’ as well as instrumental versions of every ITZY single to date.