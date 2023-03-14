Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro announce new collaborative EP ‘RR’

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro have announced a new collaborative EP called ‘RR’.

The two singer-songwriters, who are a couple, are due to release the project next Friday (March 24). It’ll contain three tracks: ‘Beso’, ‘Vampiros’ and ‘Promesa’.

Yesterday (March 13), Rosalía shared the red-and-black official artwork for ‘RR’ on social media along with its release date. Check out the tweet below.

The Spanish singer-songwriter spoke to Billboard about teaming up with Alejandro last November. “We’ve been in the studio together, as you know,” she said at the time. “We’ll see, we’ll see.”

Alejandro also told the publication that he and Rosalía had worked on a “few stuff in the studio”, adding: “It’s a surprise. Those songs are [under] extra security. We’re planning to do the release, I’m not going to say when, but soon (via Rolling Stone).

“We’re doing it for the love of the fans and she’s my girl and I did those songs with more love. No. 1 for sure.”

Back in January, Rosalía shared a new single titled ‘LLYLM (Lie Like You Love Me)’. It marked the first material from the artist since she released an expanded edition of her third album ‘Motomami’ last September.

The original version of the record came out in March 2022. In a five-star review, NME described it as “40 minutes of the most thrilling, forward-thinking and discombobulating music we’re likely to hear all year”.

Last month saw Rosalía take home the Best Latin Rock Or Alternative Album award at the Grammys 2023.

Rauw Alejandro, meanwhile, released his third LP ‘Saturno’ last November.