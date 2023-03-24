Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro reveal engagement in romantic new ‘Beso’ video

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro have announced that they’re engaged in the music video for their new collaborative single ‘Beso’.

The song appears on the couple’s joint three-track EP ‘RR’, which came out today (March 24).

In the official accompanying DIY visuals, we follow Rosalía and Alejandro as they spend time together in various locations including the beach, the city, the recording studio and in bed.

“Being away from you is hell/ Being close to you is my peace,” they sing together in Spanish in the chorus to ‘Beso’.

The final moments of the video see Rosalía show off a diamond ring on her left hand. “Oh my God,” she tearfully says before leaning in to kiss her new fiancé. You can watch the clip in full here:

As Vulture notes, Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro first went public with their relationship in September 2021.

Speaking to Billboard last November, Rosalía confirmed that the pair had teamed up on some collaborative material. “We’ve been in the studio together, as you know,” she said. “We’ll see, we’ll see.”

Alejandro also told the publication that he and Rosalía had worked on a “few stuff in the studio”, adding: “It’s a surprise. Those songs are [under] extra security. We’re planning to do the release, I’m not going to say when, but soon (via Rolling Stone).

“We’re doing it for the love of the fans and she’s my girl and I did those songs with more love. No. 1 for sure.”

Back in January, Rosalía shared a new single titled ‘LLYLM (Lie Like You Love Me)’. It marked the first material from the artist since she released an expanded edition of her third album ‘Motomami’ last September.

The original version of the record came out in March 2022. In a five-star review, NME described it as “40 minutes of the most thrilling, forward-thinking and discombobulating music we’re likely to hear all year”.

Last month saw Rosalía take home the Best Latin Rock Or Alternative Album award at the Grammys 2023.

Rauw Alejandro, meanwhile, released his third LP ‘Saturno’ last November.