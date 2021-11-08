Watch Rosalía and The Weeknd’s trailer for new collaboration ‘La Fama’

Rosalía and The Weeknd have shared a trailer for their upcoming collaboration, titled ‘La Fama’ – scroll down the page to watch it now.

The track, which will feature on the Spanish artist’s new album ‘Motomami’ next year, will be released on Thursday (November 11).

The trailer features a cameo from Danny Trejo, who tells a crowd: “So get ready for some heat… La Fama.”

Rosalía then performs to an audience in a silver bejewelled outfit, while The Weeknd sits in the crowd and watches. Both artists sing in Spanish on the track. Watch the trailer below now.

‘La Fama’ isn’t the first time the two acts have worked together. Last year, Rosalía featured on a remix of The Weeknd’s smash hit ‘Blinding Lights’.

‘Motomami’ was announced last week (November 3) and the singer shared a teaser of a track that she repeated the album’s title on. She first spoke about the new album – the follow up to 2018’s ‘El Mal Querer’ – last year, telling Variety in December that she was “closing the cycle of these recording” and was “really happy with” the songs.

Since the release of ‘El Mal Querer’, Rosalía has collaborated with the likes of Travis Scott, Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, Arca and Oneohtrix Point Never. She has also appeared on an album of music inspired by Game Of Thrones.

In September, the Spanish star took home the 2021 MTV Video Music Award for Best Latin Video. She collected the trophy for her Eilish collaboration, ‘Lo Vas A Olvidar’.