Rosalía announces huge world tour

Rosalía has today (April 18) shared details of a world tour – check out the dates below.

The ‘Motomani World Tour’ will be Rosalía’s first world tour and will see her travel to 15 countries for a 46-date run.

The tour begins in July in Almería, Spain at Recinto Ferial de Almeria and will then make stops in Barcelona, Madrid, Mexico City, São Paulo, Santiago, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Milan, Amsterdam, London and more before wrapping in Paris at the French capital’s Accor Arena.

Advertisement

Tickets for the tour go on sale on April 22 and 10am local time. You can buy tickets for the shows here.

ROSALÍA – MOTOMAMI WORLD TOUR 2022 DATES:

JULY

06 – Almería, Spain – Recinto Ferial de Almeria

09 – Sevilla, Spain – Estadio La Cartuja

12 – Granada, Spain – Plaza de Toros

14 – Malaga, Spain – Marenostrum

16 – Valencia, Spain – Auditorio Marina Sur

19 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

20 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

23 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

24 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

27 – Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao Exhibition Centre BEC

29 – A Coruña, Spain – The Coliseo

AUGUST

01 – Palma, Spain – Son Fusteret

14 – Mexico City, Mexico – Auditorio Nacional

17 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Auditorio Telemex

19 – Monterrey, Mexico – Auditorio CitiBanamex

22 – Sao Paulo, Brazil – Tokio Marine Hall

25 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Arena Movistar

28 – Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena

31 – Bogota, Colombia – Movistar Arena

SEPTEMBER

03 – La Romana, Dominican Republic – Altos De Chavon Amphitheater

09 – San Juan, Puerto Rico – The Coliseo

15 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

18 – New York, New York – Radio City Music Hall

19 – New York, New York – Radio City Music Hall

23 – Toronto, Canada – Budweiser Stage

26 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

28 – Chicago, Illinois – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

OCTOBER

02 – San Diego, California – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

04 – San Francisco, California – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

07 – Inglewood, California – YouTube Theater

08 – Inglewood, California – YouTube Theater

12 – Houston, Texas – 713 Music Hall

14 – Irving, Texas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

17 – Atlanta, Georgia – Coca-Cola Roxy

22 – Miami, FL – iii Points Festival

Advertisement

NOVEMBER

25 – Porto, Portugal – Altice Forum Braga

27 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

DECEMBER

01 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

04 – Berlin, Germany – Velodrom

07 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Hall

10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

12 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

15 – London, United Kingdom – The O2

18 – Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena

Rosalía’s album ‘Motomami’, which dropped on March 18, received a glowing five-star review from NME’s Nick Levine, who described the record and its songs as some of “the most thrilling, forward-thinking and discombobulating music we’re likely to hear all year”.

“Rosalía isn’t so much carving out her own lane as building her own ultra-modern, super-bendy sonic motorway. It’s one you’ll want to hurtle down again and again.”

Recently, Rosalía shared her admiration for BLACKPINK member Lisa, and also sent the K-pop star a copy of her latest album ‘Motomami’.

The Spanish singer-songwriter recently sat down for an interview with Radio Disney México in light of the release of her latest album. During the interview, she was asked if she would be open to venturing into Asian music.

“I really like Lisa [of BLACKPINK]. I’m a fan of her,” she sai [as translated by Koreaboo]. However, when asked about the possibility of a collaboration between the two musicians, Rosalía said that she would have to leave that up to fate though continued to praise Lisa.

“I really love her, this girl dances so well,” she said.