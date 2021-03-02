Rostam announces second album ‘Changephobia’ and shares new song ‘4Runner’

Rostam has announced his second solo album ‘Changephobia’ and shared a new single called ‘4Runner’ – listen below.

The former Vampire Weekend musician/producer released his debut record ‘Half-Light’ back in 2017, and has since helmed Haim‘s latest album ‘Women In Music Pt. III’ as well as Clairo‘s ‘Immunity’.

Having previously offered up the tracks ‘These Kids We Knew’ and ‘Unfold You’, Rostam has today (March 2) confirmed that his new LP will arrive on June 4 via Matsor Projects/Secretly Distribution. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Advertisement

The latest taste of the album comes in the form of ‘4Runner’, a widescreen and euphoric number that captures the intimate thrill of embarking on a road trip with a loved one. “Sleeping behind the wheel/ Pulled over on the freeway/ 4Runner, stolen plates/ Long, long gone“, Rostam sings.

According to a press release, the 11-track ‘Changephobia’ was written and produced by Rostam over the course of a three-year period when he was also working on the aforementioned Haim and Clairo albums.

The musician revealed that the project was inspired by “changes in my life that had altered its course”, which he had opened up about to “a stranger on a park bench”.

“He said, ‘Change is good. Go with it’. I realised that I had never heard that sentiment expressed before,” Rostam remembered.

Advertisement

“Transphobia, biphobia, homophobia— these words hold a weight of threat, and it occurred to me that the threats they bare— the fears they describe— are rooted in a fear of change: a fear of the unknown, of a future that is not yet familiar, one in which there is a change of traditions, definitions, and distributions of power.”

He added: “So gender, too, was on my mind while creating this album, as I came to find myself writing about love and connection but not wanting to place relationships in a gendered context.

“This collection of songs is not celebrating a fear of change. Rather, it’s the opposite. It’s about who we are capable of becoming if we recognize these fears in ourselves and rise above them.”

Other songs featured on ‘Changephobia’ include ‘From The Back Of A Cab’, ‘Kinney’ and ‘Starlight’. You can see the full tracklist below.

1. These Kids We Knew

2. From The Back Of A Cab

3. Unfold You

4. 4Runner

5. Changephobia

6. Kinney

7. Bio18

8. [interlude]

9. To Communicate

10. Next Thing

11.Starlight