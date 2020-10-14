Rostam has debuted ‘Unfold You’, alongside a meditative music video for the track starring actress Hari Nef.

The new track from the producer and former Vampire Weekend man is a laid back effort, accompanied by occasional bursts of soulful saxophone by Henry Solomon.

Describing the track, Rostam said: “Even though Haim’s “Summer Girl” came out within a few months of us starting to record it, “Unfold You” took years.

“In some ways it had to— because the recording of the song tracks an evolution and a personal metamorphosis. As I write this, I’m finishing a record that deals intrinsically with the subject of change and change was what I was feeling personally and searching for musically.

“In the summer of 2016, I was sitting on a park bench on Commercial street in Provincetown, Massachusetts. I found myself in conversation with a stranger who left me with a piece of advice that has stuck with me. “Change is good,” he said, “go with it.”

Commenting on Nef’s involvement in the video, he said: “Hari and I found ourselves in the same quarantine pod in Massachusetts this past July. We also found we had a bunch in common, having gone to the same college nine years apart.”

It follows Rostam’s debut album, ‘Half-Light‘, which arrived in 2017.

In a three-star review, NME wrote: “These songs are rewarding – mostly because they give a much deeper insight into Rostam’s character. It’s not an explicitly political album, he simply writes from his perspective as an American songwriter who just happens to be gay and the son of Iranian immigrant parents.

“It’s honest, personal and wholly relatable. Rostam may have defined Vampire Weekend’s sound, but with ‘Half-Light’ he begins to define himself.”