Roxy Music rumoured for Glastonbury 2023 legends slot

Roxy Music are rumoured to be taking on the coveted legends slot at Glastonbury Festival 2023.

The Bryan Ferry-fronted band recently reunited for their first live shows since 2011 to mark the 50th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, which came out in 1972.

Having kicked off in Toronto, Canada last Wednesday (September 7), the group’s current North American run of dates will be followed by a trio of UK headline concerts next month. That stint will conclude with a gig at The O2 in London on October 14.

Last Friday (September 9), a member of the trusted Glastonbury site eFestivals tweeted: “I’m hearing that Roxy Music will do the legends slot at next year’s Glastonbury.

“Like all rumours it might be wrong but I don’t think it is.”

Additionally, Roxy Music are listed as “TBC” (to be confirmed) on eFestivals‘ Glasto ’23 line-up page. They appear under the Pyramid Stage section for Sunday, June 25.

The legends set traditionally takes place on Glastonbury’s main stage at around 4pm on the final day of the festival. It is usually reserved for heritage acts, and often proves to be one of Glastonbury’s most popular moments.

Diana Ross appeared in the slot this June, with the likes of Kylie Minogue, Barry Gibb, Jeff Lynne’s ELO, Lionel Richie and Dolly Parton also having taken on the legends set in recent years.

Spice Girls have previously been rumoured for the position at next year’s Worthy Farm event.

Roxy Music’s Bryan Ferry played a solo set on the West Holts Stage at Glastonbury 2014.

As for other potential artists for Glasto ’23, eFestivals‘ line-up page currently lists Arctic Monkeys, Elton John and Harry Styles as rumoured headliners for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. No acts have been confirmed as of yet.

Glastonbury 2023 is set to take place between June 21 and June 25. The first batch of tickets are expected to go on sale next month.

Earlier this month, Roxy Music released their greatest hits collection ‘The Best Of Roxy Music’ on vinyl for the very first time. Ferry and co. are reissuing all eight of their studio albums over the course of 2022.

The band’s North American tour is scheduled to resume this Thursday (September 15) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can see their full live itinerary below and get tickets here.



SEPTEMBER

15 – Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center

17 – Boston, TD Garden

19 – Chicago, United Center

21 – Austin, Moody CEnter

23 – Dallas, American Airlines Center

26 – San Francisco, Chase Center

28 – Los Angeles, The Forum

OCTOBER

10 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

12 – Manchester, AO Arena

14 – London, The O2