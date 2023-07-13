Royal Blood find strength in support on new single ‘Pull Me Through’

Royal Blood have shared their latest single ‘Pull Me Through’ from their forthcoming album ‘Back To The Water Below’.
- READ MORE: Royal Blood on the cover: “Without sobriety, this album or this band wouldn’t exist. It was all quite scary”
‘Pull Me Through’ is the second single from the band’s upcoming fourth album following the lead track ‘Mountains At Midnight’. Of the new single, frontman Mike Kerr said: “‘Pull Me Through’ is ultimately about giving up on persevering alone and finding strength in asking for help.”
He continued: “It’s a song that is driven by the lyrics and melody, as opposed to the riffs doing the heavy lifting. Despite being piano-led, it feels very much like a missing limb to our artillery and a track we’ve been eager to perform live.”
The accompanying video was directed by filmmaker and photographer Polocho via Say Goodnight Films. Check it out below.
Written and produced solely by Royal Blood, ‘Back To The Water Below’ is set for release on September 1. Pre-orders for the album can be found here.
Speaking to NME about the decision to create the album themselves in at their home studio in Brighton, Kerr said: “Ben [Thatcher] and I know each other so well, and this record was about being honest with each other.”
“Self-producing it forced us to do things that came naturally to us. Sometimes having a producer, although with good intentions, pushes you to go to territories you wouldn’t normally go to. Obviously that can really serve for progression, but for us it’s also about doing something that is inherently what you would do,” he added.
The band are currently on tour. Their summer will continue with three festival headline sets and a landmark show at Brighton Beach ahead of an intimate UK and Ireland headline tour in October. Check out the full dates below and visit here for tickets.
Royal Blood 2023 tour dates are:
JULY
23 – Truck Festival
28 – Y NOT? Festival
29 – Brighton Beach
30 – Kendal Calling
OCTOBER
20 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
21 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall
22 – Stockton, The Globe
24 – London, Eventim Apollo
25 – Liverpool, University Mountford Hall
26 – Wolverhampton, The Halls
27 – Portsmouth, Guildhall
29 – Belfast, The Telegraph Building
30 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
31 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre