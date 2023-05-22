Royal Blood tease new single ‘Mountains At Midnight’, out this week

Royal Blood have announced a forthcoming new single called ‘Mountains At Midnight’.

The Brighton duo – comprising Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher – released their third and most recent studio album, ‘Typhoons’, back in 2021. They returned with a standalone track titled ‘Honeybrains’ early last year.

Today (May 22), the band shared a 38-second video teaser that sees them working on a heavy song in a recording studio. At the end of the clip, it’s confirmed that the single in question will arrive this Thursday (May 25).

Advertisement

Royal Blood also attached a pre-save link, which contains the name of the imminent new tune. You can check out the preview in the tweet below.

The news comes as the group prepare to hit the road this week for a run of UK and European shows. Royal Blood’s live itinerary includes two intimate headline gigs in Nottingham (May 26) and Newcastle (June 21), as well as numerous support slots with Muse.

Additionally, the band are set to perform at Radio 1’s Big Weekend this Sunday (May 28) ahead of appearances at Glastonbury, TRNSMT, Kendal Calling and other festivals throughout the summer.

A huge homecoming concert at Brighton Beach will take place on July 29. You can buy any remaining tickets here.

Speaking to NME upon the release of 2022’s ‘Honeybrains’, frontman Kerr said the single provided “a snapshot of right now”, and confirmed that more “instinctive” music would follow.

Advertisement

“Even with ‘Typhoons’, which was more of a departure than anything we’d done before, it’s never a designed or premeditated idea,” he told NME. “We always just follow what we’re feeling at the time. Having just made that record, we felt the most free, secure and unlimited.”

Kerr went on to reveal that Royal Blood had “a bunch of new stuff that feels really great”, adding: “‘Honeybrains’ is a sign of me saying, ‘Right, I feel like this is album four’.”

He continued: “I would like to just crack on with an album now, to be honest. We’ve missed out on a lot of touring so we have to go out on the road, but I’m just going to keep writing on the road and see where that takes me. I think that’s going to be exciting.”