Röyksopp return with new track ‘(Nothing But) Ashes…’

As teased earlier this week, Röyksopp have began 2022 by sharing new music – listen to new track ‘(Nothing But) Ashes…’ below.

The Norwegian electronic music outfit launched an official Instagram account earlier this week, teasing a forthcoming project and encouraging fans to “Press R” in order to discover new music on January 1.

Yesterday (that’s January 1), the new music did indeed arrive, in the form of a two-minute new song ‘(Nothing But) Ashes…’.

Advertisement

The pair haven’t shared many details surrounding the new song, but the YouTube title for the song also references the name ‘Profound Mysteries’, which looks like it could be the title of a forthcoming project.

For now, listen to ‘(Nothing But) Ashes…’ below.

Röyksopp last released an album in 2014 with ‘The Inevitable End’, although they have released a number of remixes, collaborations and monthly “lost tapes” obscurities since then.

At the time of ‘The Inevitable End’’s release, the group said it was their final album. “We feel like this is a goodbye to the traditional album format,” they said in a press release at the time. “In our consecutive run of albums, we have been able to say what we want to say and do what we want to do with the LP. We’re not going to stop making music, but the album format as such, this is the last thing from us.”

Fans have speculated that what Röyksopp are teasing could be a new album, although the duo have given no indication at present that they want to return to making full-length records.

Advertisement

In 2016, Röyksopp returned with a new track called ‘Never Ever’, a one-off single that marked their first release since ‘The Inevitable End’.