Röyksopp share new single ‘Impossible’ and announce ‘Profound Mysteries’

Röyksopp have shared their new single ‘Impossible’ and announced details of their “expanded creative universe and prodigious conceptual project”, ‘Profound Mysteries’.

The Norwegian duo previously said “goodbye to the traditional album format” following the release of their fifth LP ‘The Inevitable End’ in 2014, but vowed to continue making music together.

Following on from the recent releases of their singles ‘(Nothing But) Ashes…’ and ‘The Ladder’, Röyksopp have today (February 2) announced more details about ‘Profound Mysteries’.

“As human beings, what we don’t know vastly overshadows what we do know,” Röyksopp’s Svein Berge and Torbjørn Brundtland said in a statement. “As teenagers, we would discuss our own fascination and preoccupation with the infinite and the impossible – the most profound mysteries of life.”

The pair’s cryptic audio-visual project, which can be accessed online here, is being accompanied by a 10-track record which is set for release on April 29. You can see the tracklist below.

01. (Nothing But) Ashes…

02. The Ladder

03. Impossible

04. This Time, This Place…

05. How The Flowers Grow

06. If You Want Me

07. There, Beyond The Trees

08. Breathe

09. The Mourning Sun

10. Press «R»

The latest instalment of ‘Profound Mysteries’ has arrived today in the form of ‘Impossible’, which features Alison Goldfrapp and is accompanied by a Jonathan Zawada-created ‘artefact’ and visualiser, which you can see above.

“It’s been great working with the wonderful Svein and Torbjørn from Röyksopp,” Goldfrapp said in a statement about the new track.

“I’ve been a fan of their music for years and it was a fascinating joy creating ‘Impossible’ together. I truly hope everyone enjoys the track as there’s more to come.”

Last year The Knife’s Olof Dreijer remixed Robyn and Röyksopp’s track ‘Monument’.