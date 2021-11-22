RRILEY explores broken friendships in new single, ‘you should have said so’

Singaporean singer-songwriter RRILEY has released her latest single, ‘you should have said so’.

The fresh drop arrived on major streaming platforms on Friday (November 19). ‘you should have said so’ sees RRILEY expressing deep angst with glistening pop songwriting.

“You ain’t telling the truth / Did everything that I could / But still I’m misunderstood / Then If you knew then you / You should have said so”, she sings throughout the bridge and chorus.

Advertisement

‘you should have said so’ combines lush guitar chords, synths, and trap beats that all accompany RRILEY’s airy vocals.

Listen to ‘you should have said so’ below.

Following the track’s release, RRILEY took to Instagram to share more about the song’s theme, revealing that it was written in January.

‘you should have said so’ stems from her “frustration and the hurt of feeling betrayed by people you thought that had your back, that strung you along until it was convenient for them”.

Advertisement

The track, which was produced by RIIDEM and Clair Chew, was co-written with fellow singer-songwriter Haneri and Kure.

‘you should have said so’ marks the Sam Willows alum’s first original track of the year, and her second overall release of 2021. Earlier this year, she released a lo-fi remix of ‘Love Me Like A’.

In August last year, RRILEY released her debut solo EP, ‘Alpha’, which featured previously released singles ‘Burn’ and ‘mmm bye’. The record received a three-star review from NME, acknowledging the musician’s “potential to join the ranks of Indonesia’s NIKI and Malaysia’s Yuna as the region’s most desirable pop acts”.