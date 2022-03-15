Rudra’s first three albums to receive re-release in May

Singaporean metal veterans Rudra will see their first three albums, ‘Rudra’, ‘The Aryan Crusade’, and ‘Kurukshetra’ re-released by Chinese label Awakening Records as part of the band’s 30th anniversary celebration.

The three albums, which are set to be re-released on May 6, will receive new hand-painted covers and layouts by India-based Russian artist Visionis Phosporescent alongside a new set of liner notes by the band members detailing the origins and inspirations behind each record.

The label has yet to announce pre-orders or pricing for the re-released albums.

We are working for Rudra, the pioneer of Vedic Metal!A legend in the Asian Metal scene, RUDRA was established in 1992…. Posted by Awakening Records on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

The tracks on the albums will also receive remasters as part of the re-release, according to comments made by the band in a Facebook post, though no further information about the remastering has been revealed thus far.

Rudra first formed in 1992 as a death metal band before going on to pioneer a form of black metal which the band describes as ‘epic Vedic metal’. The band incorporate Indian traditional music, Sanskrit chants, and mantras in their compositions and often utilise terms found in traditional Indian epics in their lyrics and song titles. They would go on to release their first demo, ‘The Past’, in 1995 before releasing their debut album ‘Rudra’ in 1998.

The band quickly followed the release of ‘Rudra’ with ‘The Aryan Crusade’ in 2001 and ‘Kurukshetra’ in 2003, and have released a total of 9 albums including their ‘Brahmavidya’ trilogy, which the band regards as one album. They notably concluded the ‘Brahmavidya’ album cycle in 2011 with a headlining appearance at the Strawberry Fields Rock Festival in Bangalore, India.

The band’s last release came in the form of their 2019 album ‘Invoking The Gods’.

Earlier this year in January, Rudra announced the band was working on their currently untitled tenth studio album. The band have since confirmed they are now in the pre-production phase, and no release date has been given for the album’s release.