Ruel announces Asia tour this May

Australian singer-songwriter Ruel will kick off an upcoming tour of Asia this May.

Today (March 28), concert promoter Live Nation and Ruel himself took to social media to announce the tour, which will see the 20-year-old Sydney-bred singer perform in Bangkok, Singapore, Seoul, Taipei, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Manila.

Check out the complete list of tour dates and ticketing information below.

WOOHOO so stoked to finally get back to asia and see you all again!! these shows are gonna be truly something special ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Nvr9hggDiv — RUEL (@oneruel) March 28, 2023

Pre-sale tickets for the Bangkok, Singapore, Taipei on the tour are set to go live on April 6, while general tickets go on sale from April 7 onwards. Meanwhile, pre-sale tickets and general tickets go on sale on April 4 and April 5 respectively in Seoul and Hong Kong. Pre-sale tickets for the Japan show go live at 6pm local time today (March 28), while ticketing details for the Manila show have yet to be announced.

Ruel also announced on Twitter that he will be handing out double-passes to each show on the tour, encouraging fans to tag a friend and their city name in the comments.

anddd im giving away 1x double pass per show, so tag all the friends u wanna go with and drop ur city name in the comments. ill be picking the winners in the next 24hrs 🙂 see u sooon xxx https://t.co/gtT7TN3vNi — RUEL (@oneruel) March 28, 2023

The dates for Ruel’s ‘4th Wall’ Asia 2023 tour are:

May:

12 – Samyan Mitrtown Hall – Bangkok, Thailand

14 – The Theatre at Mediacorp – Singapore, Singapore

16 – Yes24 Live Hall – Seoul, South Korea

18 – Clapper Studio – Taipei, Taiwan

19 – Music Zone @ E-Max – Hong Kong

23 – WWW X – Tokyo, Japan

26 – Samsung Hall – Manila, Philippines

Prior to announcing the ‘4th Wall’ Asia tour, Ruel performed a free show in Manila, the Philippines at the Grand Venice Canal on February 18. He was slated to tour Asia in late February 2020 but had to postpone the tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.