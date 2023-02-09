Ruel announces free concert in Manila this February

Australian singer-songwriter Ruel has announced a free concert in Manila, Philippines next week.

The ‘Painkiller’ singer took to social media on Wednesday (February 8) to announce the news. The concert is set to take place at the Grand Venice Canal on February 18 from 7pm onwards in support of his upcoming debut album, ‘4th Wall’.

Entry to the concert will be free and open to public. Check out Ruel’s announcement post below.

The free concert will mark the singer’s first time performing in the Philippines in four years. Ruel last performed in Manila on March 16, 2019 as part of his ‘Ready Tour’, which also saw him performing in Singapore and Indonesia.

Ruel is set to release his long-awaited debut album ‘4th Wall’ on March 3. The record will feature previously released singles ‘Must Be Nice’, ‘Someone Else’s Problem’, ‘You Against Yourself’ and ‘Let The Grass Grow’.

In other Filipino music news, local rock icons Eraserheads have announced a North America leg of their Huling El Bimbo 2023 World Tour following their recent reunion in December last year. The tour will see the veteran quartet perform in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Fransisco, New York, Vancouver, Toronto and more.

Ticketing and venue details have yet to be announced, with the band teasing the possible addition of more shows.