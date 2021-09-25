Rufus Wainwright announces new live album with Amsterdam Sinfonietta

Rufus Wainwright has announced details of a new live album recorded in 2017 with the Amsterdam Sinfonietta.

‘Rufus Wainwright and Amsterdam Sinfonietta Live’ will come out on November 26 via BMG/Modern Recordings on vinyl, CD and digitally. It is being previewed by a version of ‘Gay Messiah’ recorded at the show – listen to that below.

Discussing the shows, Wainwright said: “These were some of the most challenging and most fulfilling shows I have done in my life. Never have I sung so many songs from such different styles and worlds of music from French baroque to classical arias to contemporary music.

Advertisement

“I don’t think this would have been possible without the Amsterdam Sinfonietta and Candida Thompson. I was caught, uplifted, secure, challenged in their beautiful string playing.”

The new album follows Wainwright’s recent LP ‘Unfollow The Rules’, which came out this summer.

The album was postponed from an earlier date due to production issues. Sharing the news on Instagram, the singer-songwriter explained to fans that “physical product is extremely important” to him and revealed that the CD and vinyl versions of the album are currently “stuck in the warehouse as they had to shut down.” The album was originally scheduled for an April 24 release.

In April, Wainwright announced a string of UK tour dates for October of this year.

“For me, thinking about this tour is like a light at the end of this dark tunnel that we are all in together,” he commented at the time.

Advertisement

See the dates below:

OCTOBER 2021

6 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

8 – Gateshead, The Sage

9 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

10 – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

12 – Sheffield, City Hall

13 – York, Barbican

15 – Cambridge, The Corn Exchange

17 – Southend-on-Sea, Leas Cliffs Pavilion

19 – London, Palladium

20 – Brighton, Dome