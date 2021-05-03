Rumours are circling on social media that a new all-star collaboration between Dr. Dre, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar could be on the way.

The excitement regarding the potential link-up stems from a recent Twitter post from Grammy-winning producer Fredwreck, who’s worked with Dre and many others.

The post saw the producer re-share an old photo of himself alongside Dre, Eminem and Kendrick. Captioning the photo “Beats n Rhymes,” he also added a microphone emoji and the hashtags #shady and #aftermath.

Advertisement

See the post below.

After the post was picked up by fans of the three rappers, many are speculating that it relates to an upcoming collaboration featuring the trio and Fredweck.

“So we’re getting a Dr. Dre album with possible Kendrick Lamar & Eminem on the same track ???? Say ain’t so,” one wrote. See a range of reactions to the rumours below.

So we’re getting a Dr. Dre album with possible Kendrick Lamar & Eminem on the same track ???? Say ain’t so pic.twitter.com/DRYgOcB5WC — Laugh Entertainment (@Laughent21) May 1, 2021

if we end up getting that Dre x Eminem x Kendrick track we've been waiting since 2017…😭😭🙏 — Shady Times (@ShadyTimes) May 1, 2021

Dr. Dre album possibly featuring Eminem and Kendrick Lamar coming soon???? pic.twitter.com/OXliW5Evrw — Andrew (@saxydrew) May 1, 2021

Advertisement

Apparently Dre. Dre, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar are making an album?? Umm why is no one freaking out — still dat bitch (@hailiebluee) May 1, 2021

If this Dr Dre, Eminem and Kendrick's collab is true then Kendrick officially becomes another one of my goat. — thee Stallion💅🏽 (@Ay33shaXx) May 2, 2021

The new discussion comes after Kendrick Lamar’s label, Top Dawg Entertainment, sparked rumours that the rapper was finally to return with new music in a cryptic new social media post.

The post, shared on social media last week (April 28), simply said “THE WAIT IS OVAH!!!” with a teaser video of a retro ‘loading’ bar. At the end of the clip, the date May 7 2021 appeared.

Whilst no specifics of which Top Dawg artist might be releasing music were given, speculation is rife that Lamar could be releasing a new album soon, especially considering he was due to headline Glastonbury last year.

New solo music from Lamar has been promised for some time, with the president of his label Top Dawg Entertainment most recently suggesting back in January that new material was on the way.