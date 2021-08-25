Run the Jewels partner with three Black-owned breweries for new craft beer series

Run the Jewels have announced they’re partnering with three Black-owned breweries for a series of RTJ-inspired craft beers.

The new line of brews includes Never Look Back, a rice lager made in collaboration with Florida’s Green Bench Brewing Co. There’s also All Due Respect, a molasses and corn grits ale made in collaboration with North Carolina’s Proximity Brewing and Spaceway Brewing.

Finally, there’s Blockbuster Night, Pt. 1, an IPA made with cannabis terpenes in collaboration with Pennsylvania’s Brew Gentlemen Brewery, which will be launched at Barrel + Flow Fest 2021. Take a look at the design below, and find more information about each beer on the duo’s website.

A portion of proceeds from each of the new beers will go to worthy causes in the local community where they were brewed. A portion of proceeds from the Never Look Back lager will benefit Beer Kulture, a non-profit that that works to create opportunities for diversity, equity and inclusion within the craft beverage space.

50 per cent of proceeds from the duo’s Blockbuster Night, Pt. 1 IPA will go to various charities benefiting children and the arts in Pittsburgh. A portion of the All Due Respect ale will go to Blacktoberfest, where the beer will also be launched.

RTJ have a long history of collaborating with craft breweries for their own custom drops, from launching a ‘Stay Gold’ IPA back in 2017 with the Brooklyn-based Interboro.

Since then, they’ve released beers in partnership with independent breweries around the world as part of their ‘No Save Point’ series saw them link up with breweries in the US, UK, Europe and Australia. Most recently, they teamed up with the Illinois-based City Water for an ‘Ooh La La’ Pink Lemonade hard seltzer back in April.

Back in June, RTJ announced a UK tour for 2022. It will mark their first headline UK tour since releasing latest album ‘RTJ4’, which topped NME‘s 50 Best Albums of 2020 list. The duo will perform headline dates in London, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham in June of next year, followed by an appearance at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival.