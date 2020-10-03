Run The Jewels push back live ‘RTJ4’ show due to coronavirus scare on set

Run The Jewels have pushed back their special one-off TV performance of their latest album, ‘RTJ4’ due to a coronavirus scare on set.

Originally planned to take place next Saturday (October 10), Killer Mike and El-P‘s Holy CalamaVote event has now been pushed back a week to October 17.

Amaechi Uzoigwe, the duo’s manager, issued a statement about the postponement. “F*ck it. Why rush?,” he began. “Due to an unexpected Covid scare on set resulting in delays, we’ve decided out of an abundance of caution to push Run the Jewels’ ‘Holy Calamavote’ Television special back by 1 week to Saturday, October 17th @ midnite.”

Rage Against the Machine’s Zack de la Rocha, Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme, soul legend Mavis Staples, and comedian Eric André will join Run The Jewels for the commercial-free telecast.

De La Rocha has two collaborative tracks with Run the Jewels: ‘Close Your Eyes (and Count to Fuck)’ from the duo’s 2014 album, ‘Run the Jewels 2‘, and ‘Ju$t’, taken from the new album. Homme and Staples’ collaboration, ‘Pulling the Pin’, also features on ‘RTJ4‘. André, meanwhile, will serve as the event’s Master of Ceremonies.

The performance is being broadcast to encourage US voter registration ahead of November’s US presidential election. “This ‘get out the vote’ special is going to be one of the musical moments of the year,” Uzoigwe added.

After the initial broadcast, the televised gig will be available on Adult Swim’s YouTube channel where fans will have the opportunity to donate to the ACLU.

“We’re proud to be a part of this initiative to encourage and enable voting and can’t wait to finally perform our album RTJ4,” said Run the Jewels in a press statement. “This will be fun.”

In other news, Run The Jewels’ Killer Mike was recently criticised for meeting with Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, who was accused of voter fraud and suppression in the past.

When a Twitter user accused Mike of giving “the Trump-loving governor a photo op,” the rapper replied: “Well my 86 yr old Aunt who actually risked her life in B Ham and Selma was proud and called me courageous. Umma lean into that cuz she did the work.”