Run The Jewels share details of new ‘RTJ4’ Latin remix album

Run The Jewels have unveiled details of a new ‘RTJ4’ Latin remix album.

The new release, called ‘RTJ Cu4tro‘, features remixes and new versions of tracks made entirely by Latin artists.

Released on November 11, via Jewel Runners/BMG, the release was previewed by a new version of ‘Walking In The Snow’, which features Akapellah, Apache, and Pawmps.

Advertisement

You can check it out here:

Orestes Gomez and Nick Hook have worked on the above new “Caminando en la Nieve” remix. Hook meanwhile has also curated and co–executive produced the new album (via Pitchfork).

Other artists contributing to the album include Bomba Estéreo, Mas Aya, Lido Pimienta among more.

You can see the full list of tracks here:

Advertisement

01 ‘Yankee y el Valiente’ (Trooko’s Versión)

02 ‘Ooh La La’ (Mexican Institute of Sound Versión) [ft. Santa Fe Klan]

03 ‘Fuera de Vista’ (Trooko’s Versión) [ft. Baco Exu do Blues]

04 ‘Santa Calamifuck’ (Eva, Chucho, Yulian & Nick Hook’s Versión)

05 ‘Goonies Contra E.T.’ (Danny Braco & Nick Hook’s Versión) [ft. El Individuo and Sarah La Morena]

06 ‘Cminando en la Nieve’ (Orestes Gomez & Nick Hook’s Versión) [ft. Akapellah, Apache and Pawmps]

07 ‘Ju$t’ (Toy Selectah Versión) [ft. Pharrell Williams and Zack de la Rocha]

08 ‘Nunca Mirar Hacia Atrás’ (Bomba Estéreo’s Versión)

09 ‘El Suelo Debajo’ (Son Rompe Pera’s Versión)

10 ‘Tirando el Detonador’ (Mas Aya & Nick Hook’s Versión) [ft. Javire Arce and Lido Pimienta]

11 ‘Unas Palabras para el Pelotón de Fusilamiento (Radiación)’ (Adrian Terrazas-Gonzalez & El Producto’s Versión)

Speaking about the release, the band’s EL-P said: “We are honoured and delighted to have had the opportunity to work with the amazing producers, vocalists, musicians, and artists who made this album happen.

“We set out to make a remix album, but we consider the end result of ‘RTJ Cu4tro’ to be more than that. It’s a reimagining of ‘RTJ4’ through the lens of collaboration and a fusing of numerous musical cultures and influences…a rare chance for us to connect, create and be inspired by people who we may never have had the chance to get down with if we weren’t lucky enough to be in a position to put it all together.

“We thank them for all their generosity, energy, and creativity. This is a piece of music filled with love, respect and craft and everyone truly gave it their all, genuinely humbling us in the process.”

Reviewing the original album, NME said: “Easily Mike and El-P’s best work to date, ‘RTJ4’ is protest music for a new generation; they’re armed in the uprising with a torrent of spirited rallying calls. And they are fearless in their approach to holding middle America and its apathetic leaders accountable.

“This is less ‘What’s Going On’ and more ‘It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back’ — although there’s no doubt that Marvin Gaye would enjoy hearing Killer Mike’s last words for the firing squad: “Fuck you, too.”

Meanwhile, the band’s Killer Mike revealed earlier this year that Run the Jewels had begun work on their next album.

“I say this with a smile and a wink — me and [Run the Jewels’] El-P were in the studio together,” Mike said while speaking to Consequence. “We may have messed around and started ‘Run the Jewels 5’. So we’ll see what happens.”