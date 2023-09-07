Runrig singer Bruce Guthro dies, aged 62

Bruce Guthro, the former frontman of Scottish Celtic rock band Runrig, has died aged 62.

The Canadian singer-songwriter passed away on Tuesday, September 5, Runrig confirmed in a statement on social media yesterday (September 6).

“It is with the heaviest of hearts and profound sadness that we inform you of the news that Bruce passed away last night, having finally lost a long battle with cancer that has stretched back many years,” the message began.

“Everyone associated with Runrig is heartbroken at the loss of a dear friend and such a special musical colleague.”

Guthro’s surviving former bandmates went on to say that their “thoughts and prayers” were with the late musician’s family. You can see the statement in full below.

A statement from the band. pic.twitter.com/QZ3FZfVfYr — Runrig (@Runrig1973) September 6, 2023

In July, Guthro said in a post on social media that he had been dealing with health issues for a number of years and had been forced to cancel some live performances. Following the news of Guthro’s death, his friend and former bandmate, SNP MP Pete Wishart, told BBC Radio Scotland’s Drivetime: “We’ve lost a friend, but we will never get to hear this wonderful voice singing voice live again.” Born in Nova Scotia, Canada in 1961, Guthro began his 40-year music career as a solo artist, releasing his debut album ‘Sails To The Wind’ back in 1994.

He joined Runrig four years later, replacing Donnie Munro, and remained in the group until they eventually retired in 2018. The band’s 14th and final studio album, ‘The Story’, came out in 2016. They embarked on a farewell tour, dubbed ‘The Last Dance’, the following year.

Runrig played their last live concert in August 2018 in Scotland’s Stirling City Park.

Following the band’s split, Guthro continued performing with his two adult children, Dylan and Jodie, under the name Guthro Trio.