Russ to perform in Malaysia and Philippines on ‘The Journey Is Everything’ World Tour

American rapper Russ has added shows in Malaysia and the Philippines to his ‘The Journey Is Everything’ world tour.

Today (April 8), promoters Good Vibes Presents and Karpos Multimedia took to social media to announce the artist’s new stops in Southeast Asia. The Malaysian date is scheduled for November 3 at Surf Beach, Sunway Lagoon. Meanwhile, the Philippines stop will be staged November 5 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila.

Fellow rapper Bugus will support for both shows. Tickets will go on sale for the two countries simultaneously on April 15 at 9am local time.

Tickets for the Malaysian stop will start at RM155. All tickets will be General Admission free standing access only, and will be available here. Ticket prices have yet to be announced for the Philippines show. Ticket sales will be opened on SM Tickets’ online platform.

Russ’ ‘The Journey Is Everything’ world tour will take place in North America from late April to June, followed by a Europe leg from August to October. After his Asian stops in early November, the rapper will head to four cities in Australia and New Zealand for the rest of the month.

Russ joins Justin Bieber and Hardwell as the latest international artist to announce shows in Southeast Asia as live music returns to the region.